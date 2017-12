NORWALK — Fire crews are battling a large fire in a condo building in Norwalk Monday.

The blaze was first called in at 4:30 p.m. at 100 Richards Ave. in the Stonewood Condominiums.

There have been no reported injuries, so far. A nearby condo complex is being evacuated. Darien, Stamford and New Canaan fire departments are assisting Norwalk.

Crews are still on scene battling down the blaze.

NFD COMMAND ORDERS FIREFIGHTERS EVACUATE STRUCTURE AT 100 RICHARDS AVE

Large Fire at Condo Complex

100 Richards Ave Norwalk

Norwalk, Rowayton & Darien FD's on scene

Norwalk Police evacuating adjacent condo complex

Please Avoid the Area