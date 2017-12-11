× Sex offender arrested after applying to be a school crossing guard in Vernon

VERNON — Police charged a Vernon man with failure to register as a sex offender and making a false statement after they say he lied on an application to be a school crossing guard.

Damont Whitaker, 35, of Vernon was charged with failure to register as a sex offender and making a false statement. Police said Whitaker applied in October to be a school crossing guard for the Vernon Police. “As part of the hiring process, Whitaker was interviewed and given a background investigation packet to complete. During the background investigation, Whitaker answered that he had never been arrested. To the question: “have you ever had sexual contact with someone against their will?” he also answered “no.” The background investigation form contains a warning that any intentional misstatements or omissions constitute grounds for criminal prosecution. Whitaker signed and dated this form,” according to police.

Police determined during the background check that Whitaker is currently on the Sex Offender Registry for the State of Massachusetts. Whitaker is required to register as a sex offender in Connecticut until August 2020. In addition, Whitaker has also been arrested several times in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Police said Whitaker’s application to be a school crossing guard was denied and he never worked in this capacity.

Whitaker was held on a $20,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Tuesday.