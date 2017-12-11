Sheryl Crow releases new song for 5th anniversary of Sandy Hook

HARTFORD — On Monday, Sheryl Crow debuted an original song that marks the fifth anniversary of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that killed 20 students and six educators.

“The Dreaming Kind” was written by Crow, a nine-time Grammy winner, after the October shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 others attending a country music festival.

Sandy Hook Promise also debuted its latest PSA Monday. Donations from the PSA and proceeds from downloads of the song will benefit Sandy Hook Promise’s lifesaving educational programs, as it launches a campaign to raise over $1 million to aggressively expand its Know The Signs gun violence prevention programs.