State police on the lookout for 2 men who escaped from Waterbury halfway house

WATERBURY — The Connecticut State Police are seeking looking for 2 men who escaped a Waterbury halfway house.

Zachary Foster, 22, is described as a black man, approximately 5’5”, 130 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. Foster is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for first-degree escape after leaving a halfway house in Waterbury sometime in September.

They are also looking for James Shea, 47, described as a white man, approximately 5’9”, 250 lbs. with blue eyes and brown hair. Shea is wanted on several outstanding arrest warrants for larceny, failure to appear in court, and escape after leaving a halfway house in Waterbury sometime in April.

Anyone who thinks they may have any information about these men, or thinks they may know their whereabouts is asked to call police at 203-267-2200 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637. All calls and texts will be kept confidential