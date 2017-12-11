The Stan Simpson Show — Situation in Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several weeks after a horrific hurricane, the situation on the ground in Puerto Rico remains dire. Residents are scrambling daily for food, water, supplies – and cash.

Recently, a contingent from Hartford – lead by CT resident Elliot Matos - traveled to Puerto Rico on a relief mission.

Hartford Courant reporter Vinny Vella and photographer Patrick Raycraft chronicled the journey. …They produced a five-part report entitled “Hartford to Homeland – Delivering Relief to Puerto Rico.”

