Three high school football championships to be decided tonight

HARTFORD — Three high school football championships will be decided Monday.

Games were delay because of the weekend snow.

• Daniel Hand vs. Masuk (Class L) has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 11 at Trumbull High School.

•Killingly vs. Joel Barlow (Class M) has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, December 11 at Veterans Stadium in New Britain.

• Ansonia vs. St. Joseph (Class S) has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, December 11 at Cheshire High School.