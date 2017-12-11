Three high school football championships to be decided tonight
HARTFORD — Three high school football championships will be decided Monday.
Games were delay because of the weekend snow.
• Daniel Hand vs. Masuk (Class L) has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 11 at Trumbull High School.
•Killingly vs. Joel Barlow (Class M) has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, December 11 at Veterans Stadium in New Britain.
• Ansonia vs. St. Joseph (Class S) has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, December 11 at Cheshire High School.
41.743111 -72.703805