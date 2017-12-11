Two chances for snow in the coming week; Wintry mix likely Monday night into Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for an active weather pattern with more wintry precipitation and cold this week. In fact, there will be two chances for more snow this week with this active pattern.

Now that our first winter storm of the 2017-'18 winter season is in the books with 2"-7" of snow statewide, get ready for another storm very late Monday night/early Tuesday morning and through the day on Tuesday. This storm is a bit more complicated than the last one because there will be milder air getting pulled into the storm's circulation due to the storm tracking to our north. Therefore, even though we may start out with snow, expect that milder air to punch in aloft that will cause the snow to transition to a wintry mix and rain. The complete changeover to all rain is probable across the shoreline and also possible inland, before we transition back to light snow or snow showers on the back side of the storm as colder air moves in.

After the storm, get ready for a direct shot of arctic air for the rest of next week with highs only in the 20s and 30s with overnight lows in the single digits and teens. Accompanying this very cold air will be another chance for some more snow by Friday.

Forecast:

Today: Morning clouds, break for midday and afternoon sun, chilly. High: mid-upper 30s.

Tuesday: Snow/icy mix and rain likely. High: 33-40.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cold. High: mid-upper 20's.

Thursday: Sunshine mixing with afternoon sun. High: 25-30.

Friday: Chance for snow. High: 25-30.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 30's.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, milder. High: 40.

