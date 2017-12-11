Young boy’s emotional Facebook video about bullying goes viral

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – A young boy’s emotional video about another round of bullying he endured is going viral.

Keaton Jones, a middle school student, tearfully explained how he was bullied to his mother and asks why people bully others. She caught the moment on video:

This is Keaton Jones. He is amazing. I hope those who bullied him get what’s coming to them. And soon. pic.twitter.com/qgRObI0rto — Jamie O'Grady (@JamieOGrady) December 9, 2017

One of the first to respond to the video was the Tennessee Titans’ Delanie Walker, who reached out to Jones and his mother on Twitter Saturday with words of encouragement and an offer of tickets to a Titans game. Walker said that he hoped to raise awareness to bullying in schools.

@DonteStallworth @Lakyn_Jones hopefully my video and the tweets that Keaton have been getting brings awareness to bullying and how serious it is in our school system pic.twitter.com/1Dujv3RxA5 — Delanie walker (@delaniewalker82) December 9, 2017

However, Walker was not the last to reach out, as Jones’ story has touched many.

Avengers’ star Chris Evans reached out to Jones via Twitter, inviting him and his mother to the premiere of the new Avengers’ film next summer:

Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017

Cleveland Cavaliers’ players J.R. Smith and LeBron James were among some of the others to respond, with Smith saying that Jones should come out to a game when the Cavaliers play in Memphis.

That’s a damn shame. Keaton if your around when we play in Memphis i would love to invite you to one of our games. Head up Champ! https://t.co/Moh9ObdgX8 — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) December 11, 2017

Damn right! Bullies are straight up wack, corny, cowards, chumps, etc, etc! Keaton keep your head up buddy and push forward! You're the best https://t.co/pqDgay77l9 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 11, 2017

The hashtag “#StandWithKeaton” was trending for a period this weekend and has evoked thousands of responses.

Singer Katy Perry and NBA legend Bill Russell also responded with tweets, urging people to be kind to one another and spread Keaton’s story:

This broke my 💔 today. Please be kind to one another. #standwithkeaton https://t.co/8XBbFmnuc1 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 10, 2017

Meet Keaton, he is one of many! Thank you for the video you will help a lot of people. I too was bullied, my family is what made me strong & got me through. YOU are my hero please RT get story out #NBA @Lawrence #StandWithKeaton @Lakyn_Jones #KeatonStrong pic.twitter.com/ZE0WFDntgq — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) December 11, 2017