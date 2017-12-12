After snow, a precipitous increase in business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWINGTON -- It's a simple equation, when the Winter weather arrives there are some companies that see a big bump in their business.

After Saturday's snow and the threat of rain freezing to ice in the days ahead, it has been a busy few days at Turnpike Motors Autobody on the Berlin Turnpike.

"The phones have been ringing off the hook," said customer service manager Dan Hovey. Hovey said the first snow of the year always makes for an interesting week. "It should be a very busy season for us," he said.

Just down the Berlin Turnpike the air guns keep firing at Town Fair Tire where the rush for customers to buy or get snow tires put on vehicles has accelerated. Chris Parkins, the manager of the busy tire shop said, "last night we were here until 10pm, we close our doors at 6pm." Talking above the constant ringing of the front desk phones, Parkins added, "we try to make sure everyone is taken care of."

And just a few inches of snow has increased business precipitously at Suburban Sports, the well-known Berlin ski, snowboard, and bicycle store.

Todd Greenwood, Suburban's general manager said the holiday season coupled with recent snow has been good fit for their bottom line. "It's kind of like the magical white gold," Greenwood said of the snow storm. "The snowfall just amplifies (sales) considerably so now people are really excited about the holidays and excited about Winter sports."