‘Alternative facts’ remark tops 2017 list of notable quotes

NEW HAVEN — The use of the term “alternative facts” by Kellyanne Conway, an adviser to President Donald Trump, tops a Yale Law School librarian’s list of the most notable quotes of 2017.

Conway made the statement when asked why Trump’s then-Press Secretary Sean Spicer mischaracterized the size of inauguration crowds.

Librarian Fred Shapiro says he had to limit the number of Trump-related quotes to avoid having the list completely overwhelmed by them.

The yearly list is an update to “The Yale Book of Quotations,” which was first published in 2006. Shapiro chooses quotes that are famous or revealing of the spirit of the times, and not necessarily eloquent or admirable.