Arrests made after man thrown off Derby-Shelton bridge

SHELTON — Shelton Police say they’ve arrested three people after a Thanksgiving morning incident where a man was thrown off a bridge.

Police they found a man submerged in water early Thanksgiving morning.

Shelton Police Department and Shelton Fire Department responded to the Derby-Shelton Bridge on a report of a male in the water around 1 a.m.

Officials said when they arrived, they found a 30-year-old male victim from Monroe drowning. Officials said they swam out to the victim and quickly pulled him to shore.

The male victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they arrested 25-year-old Gregory Rottjer of Derby and charged him with attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment. Rottjer was held on $250,000 and will be in court today.

Also arrested was 27-year-old Matthew Dorso of Ansonia and charged him with assault. And finally, Jennifer Hannum of Derby was charged with interfering with an officer and released on a $1,000 bond.

Police say an extensive investigation revealed that Rottjer was having a verbal argument with his girlfriend, Hannum, while walking over the bridge. The victim and his brother tried to see if Hannum was okay, and then tried to walk away. Rottjer and his friend, Dorso then started a physical fight with the victim and his brother.

During the fight, Rottjer intentionally threw the victim over the bridge. The victim fell around 45 feet below into the icy water.

Rottjer and Dorso then fled the scene with Hannum.

During the investigation, police say Hannum lied to detectives.

The victim is still recovering from injuries sustained from the fall.