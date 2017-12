Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Atty Haymond,

After the insurance company took my recorded statement over the phone after an accident, including asking for my social security number, they told me that the recorded statement would be "shipped out" to be transcribed. Do I have to give it? She can't even tell me where it is going to be typed - and what about the person that hit me? I don't want them getting my personal information. What are my rights here?

Don T