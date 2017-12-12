Cigarette ashes spark fire that displaces more than 150 people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWALK - The city fire marshal and state authorities believe an improperly discarded cigarette caused a fire that ended up destroying part of a condominium complex.

The flames ignited Monday afternoon at the Stonewood Condominiums on the balcony of a third floor apartment.

Broderick Sawyer, Norwalk Fire Marshal, says the cigarette butt was placed into a plastic container on the rear deck of the apartment. The flames moved from the outside of the building into the interior of the structure where it rapidly spread.

Multiple fire departments from as far as New Canaan assisted with Norwalk’s response.

“Alarms went off and it took a minute to come out and then basically when I came out, I saw fire,” said Deepinder Kanwal, a resident.

Property management officials, clean up crews, and insurance adjusters spent much of the day Tuesday at the complex, helping displaced neighbors. The building remains uninhabitable and is expected to remain that way for several weeks.

No injuries or casualties were reported but firefighters say a few pets could not be saved.

The city’s Department of Emergency Management has setup an assistance fund for the victims of the fire. You can make a donation through a gift card or a check by mail or in person to:

Norwalk Fire Department

C/O Deputy Emergency Management Director

Michele Deluca

121 Connecticut Avenue

Norwalk, CT 06854

Firefirghters say working smoke detectors likely saved lives. The city and the Red Cross has a program which allows for free installation of a smoke detector. Find out more at http://www.norwalkct.org

41.096959 -73.451605