Man convicted in killing, dismemberment asks for new trial

BRIDGEPORT — A West Haven mother’s heartbreak was extended Tuesday in a Bridgeport court room.

Jermaine Richards, accused of murdering and dismembering his girlfriend, Alyssiah Wiley, over four years ago, was convicted of murder in September, capping what was his third trial. But Tuesday, Ms. Wiley‘s family hit potentially another roadblock.

"This is a complete manipulating tactic," said Corinna Martin, Wiley's mother.

She was beside herself that Jermaine Richards is asking to have his conviction thrown out because one of the witnesses has told Richards’ attorney that a juror posted about this case on Facebook prior to the September conviction.

"She has made some allegations that, if proven true, are troubling," said Judge Earl Richards, in the Fairfield County Courthouse.

But, when Jermaine Richard’s attorney, Walter Hussey, asked the witness to see the posts, she could not produce them. Still, the judge wants to hear from her next week before ruling on whether to grant a new trial.

"The defender has the right to a fair and unbiased trial," Martin acknowledged, despite thinking this particular approach is a waste of everybody's time.

And, as the holidays are on her doorstep, Martin can't bring herself to talk about what is a joyous time of year for most.

"I’m sorry," she says, tears streaming down her face.

Even if Richards' was not contesting his conviction, this Christmas wouldn’t have been any easier, she says.

"We are still without two more members," she said, referring to another daughter, Chaqueniqua Brodie, and her 9-year old granddaughter, who were murdered in August by Brodie's boyfriend, Anthony Rutherford, in another case of domestic violence.

A hearing as to whether there will be a fourth trial for Jermain Richards happens next Tuesday, December 19.