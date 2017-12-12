× Police: Man arrested for two ‘aggravated sexual assaults’

NEW LONDON – New London Police have announced the arrest of a man accused in two sexual assaults in the city.

In collaboration with Waterford Police and the State’s Attorney’s office, police arrested Monte White.

Police said an investigation and DNA evidence linked White to a sexual assault and home invasion on October 29th, and a similar sexual assault on November 29th.

Police said White was armed with a gun during both cases.

White was arraigned on unrelated drug charges Tuesday morning and is being held on $750,000 bond.

“The New London Police Department, working with our partners in Waterford, the State Police, and State’s Attorney’s Office, take every incident that we have serious and we will go to the ends of the earth to solve these crimes,” Said New London Police Chief Peter Reichard.