× Quinnipiac revokes award to Charlie Rose

HAMDEN — Quinnipiac University has revoked a prestigious award it bestowed on former anchor Charlie Rose.

Rose, former television journalist and talk show host, was awarded the Fred Friendly First Amendment Award in 2016.

According to the Quinnipiac Chronicle, university President John L. Lahey said in a statement:

“Based on recent reports of inappropriate workplace behavior, clearly inconsistent with our institutional values, the university will no longer have Charlie Rose’s name associated with our university and our Fred Friendly First Amendment Award.”

The award is named after the late CBS news executive Fred Friendly. It has been presented by the School of Communications for over 20 years.

CBS suspended Rose shortly after The Washington Post published a 5,000-word storyabout alleged harassment, based on interviews with eight women who described “unwanted sexual advances.”

Rose said in a statement that he “deeply apologized” for what he admitted was “inappropriate behavior.”

After the initial Post story came out, other women came forward with additional allegations of sexual misconduct. CBS executives determined that it was impossible for him to return to “CBS This Morning,” the daily broadcast he has co-hosted for the past five years.