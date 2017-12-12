× Road back open after fatal 3-car crash in Chaplin

CHAPLIN — Connecticut State Police said a three-car crash led to a fatality Tuesday morning.

At around 6:30 a.m., State Police said they responded to the area of 359 Hampton Road in Chaplin for a three car crash. The crash left some people trapped and one person with a life-threatening injury. That person was taken to Windham Hospital.

State Police issued an update at around 11 a.m. saying that the injured person had died. Hampton Road has since been reopened.

An identity has not yet been released and there is no word on a cause of the crash.

