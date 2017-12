CHESTER — State Police say one of their K9’s helpd find a missing 7-year-old Sunday afternoon.

Police say on Sunday, Troop F responded to a Chester home for a report of a 7-year-old that wandered off.

Trooper Beauton and K9 Nero tracked through the swamp area, along a body of water to another home and found the child safely!

