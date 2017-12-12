Teacher who wrote ‘I want to kill children’ on projector has resigned

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A Commerce City middle school teacher has resigned after he allegedly typed out an inappropriate message to students last week, school district officials told KDVR.

“Silent reading … I want to kill children but I am a loving Christian man who never would hurt a flee (sic) so please sit down and read,” the note on Kris Burghart’s projector said.

Burghart was placed on administrative leave after the incident on Dec. 5, but has since resigned from his position, School District 27J spokesman Tracy Rudnick said.

Burghart was an eighth-grade teacher at Otho E. Stuart Middle School in Commerce City.

Principal Fabricio Velez told parents in a letter that students were never in any danger.

“Please know that we take any allegations concerning the safety and security of our Raptors very seriously,” Velez said. “I can assure you that your student was not in danger at any time.”

After the incident, more than a dozen parents voiced support for Burghart.

“[He is] the most supportive teacher for any of the kids in this school,” a parent said.

Other parents called the teacher an asset to the community, to the school and fellow teachers.

“He’s the greatest teacher at this school in my opinion,” another parent said.