Rep. Esty reads names of Sandy Hook victims on House floor

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty read the names of those killed at Sandy Hook Elementary school on floor of the House.

Esty read the names of the 20 children and 6 staff who were killed in the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook. Esty was joined by Rep. Robin Kelly (IL-02) and other colleagues who read the names of victims of gun violence throughout the country.

She will also take part in two discussions on the House floor and a service event this week to honor the victims of the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut. Esty, who represents Newtown in Congress, is a vice-chair of the House’s Gun Violence Prevention Task Force.