Waterbury police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in attempted murder case
WATERBURY — Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an attempted murder who they consider to be armed and dangerous.
Police said Levar S. Roach, 18. An arrest warrant for Roach charges him with:
- Criminal attempt at murder
- Illegal discharge of a firearm
- Reckless endangerment 1st degree
- Illegally carrying a pistol without a permit
He is considered armed and dangerous according to police.
Authorities said Roach’s last known address is 96 Ridgewood Street Waterbury. Roach he is 5 ‘ 11 ” and 170 pounds.
Anyone having information regarding Roach is asked to call the Waterbury Police at (203) 574-6941