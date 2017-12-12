× Waterbury police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in attempted murder case

WATERBURY — Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an attempted murder who they consider to be armed and dangerous.

Police said Levar S. Roach, 18. An arrest warrant for Roach charges him with:

Criminal attempt at murder

Illegal discharge of a firearm

Reckless endangerment 1 st degree

degree Illegally carrying a pistol without a permit

He is considered armed and dangerous according to police.

Authorities said Roach’s last known address is 96 Ridgewood Street Waterbury. Roach he is 5 ‘ 11 ” and 170 pounds.

Anyone having information regarding Roach is asked to call the Waterbury Police at (203) 574-6941