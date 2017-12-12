Wintry mix Tuesday A.M.; Colder temps for Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A dicey morning commute today, thanks to a bit of a ‘horse race’ between cold temps and an incoming clipper. The clipper has limited moisture that is slowly moving into the NW corner of the state. High elevations of Litchfield County will see some snow. However, lower elevations, moving into Hartford County, are already seeing surface temps near freezing. We need to warm up these temps a bit so that precip falling as rain won’t freeze on contact.

Will there be scattered slick spots? Yes, so take your time on the way in to work and school. Right now, a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for northern counties until 10am. By then, the temps should moderate enough to change moisture to a rain event for the rest of the day.

After the storm, get ready for a direct shot of arctic air for the rest of next week with highs only in the 20s and 30s with overnight lows in the single digits and teens. Accompanying this very cold air will be another chance for some more snow by Friday.

Forecast:

Today: Snow and wintry mix to all rain. Slick morning commute possible, especially north and west of I-84. Highs in the 40s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cold. High: mid-upper 20's.

Thursday: Sunshine mixing with afternoon sun. High: 25-30.

Friday: Chance for snow. High: 25-30.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 30's.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, milder. High: 40.

