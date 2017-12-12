Woman, 75, seriously injured in Waterbury hit and run crash

WATERBURY — A 75-year-old woman was seriously injured in a hit and run crash Tuesday morning.

Police said the woman was hit near Nottingham Terrace and Cooke Street around 6:30 a.m. and the vehicle had fled the scene. The woman was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of a broken femur, a broken hip and a skull fracture. She is currently in ICU. Police are investigating the accident.

Anyone with information about this accident is asked to call police at 203-574-6921.