Berlin police looking for man who they say hit cruiser, ambulance with stolen car

BERLIN — Berlin police are searching for a suspect they say hit a cruiser and an ambulance with a stolen car while escaping from custody.

Police said Aaron Rugar was being assisted by police and ambulance personnel for a medical issue when they determined that he was sitting in a stolen car.

Instead of getting out of the car, police said Rugar rammed the cruiser and the ambulance in his get away. Police are searching for Rugar and the vehicle he was in at the time, a 2007 Toyota RAV 4, color gray with CT plate 303 WAM.

If anyone has any info they are asked to call 860-828-7080 .