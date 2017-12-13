Cold temps are in place; Coating of snow Thursday morning in some areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Holy cow it’s cold! Frigid temps are awaiting you outside – lows this morning are in the upper teens to mid 20s, but that’s before you factor in the wind chill. With blustery West winds kicking up to 40 mph for gusts, expect the wind chill down to single digits at times today.

Highs are in the low 30s, and that where they stay for tomorrow. Speaking of tomorrow, we begin the early morning with a few scattered snow showers that may coat the ground – so slippery spots may greet you on the roads Thursday morning.

A mild rebound after another crack at snow Friday night – temps this weekend are above freezing, and back in the 40s starting Sunday.

Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy, and cold. High: mid-upper 20's.

Thursday: Snow possible during the morning, especially along the shoreline. A quick coating but no serious accumulation. Otherwise, partly cloudy with chilly temperatures. High: 25-30.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures staying chilly. High: 27-32.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for morning snow showers with minor accumulation. High: 30's.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, milder. Highs near 40.

