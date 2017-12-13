× Firefighters battle flames at single-family Hartford home

HARTFORD — Firefighters battled a blaze that ignited a single-family home in the north end Wednesday evening.

The Hartford Fire Department was alerted to a report of a fire at 259 Vine Street around 9:45 p.m. They were dispatched to the scene and quickly extinguished the majority of the flames.

The house sustained some moderate smoke damage. Firefighters continued to douse the hot spots with water for some time after the blaze was knocked down.

