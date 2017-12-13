North Haven woman speaks out after UPS employee allegedly steals package

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH HAVEN - A woman spoke out after police said a UPS driver's helper stole a package out of her mailbox on Giles Avenue on Monday.

While she did get her package back, she wanted to make sure this does not happen to anyone else.

"I was like did this just happen? I couldn't believe it," said Kristine Wolfe of New Haven.

It was two days ago when Wolfe looked out her window to see a UPS employee put a package in her mailbox and then take a package she already had inside -- a 50-dollar video game, a Christmas gift for her boyfriend.

"I was lucky enough to be home," added Wolfe.

When she called police, officers took Quintell Suggs, 26, of New Haven into custody and Wolfe got her game back.

However, police said Wolfe was not the only victim. Suggs also stole a 150-dollar BOSE speaker from a business on Republic Drive.

Police also said Suggs already had an arrest warrant after he failed to show up to court for a motor vehicle violation.

"I thought being a federal employee, you aren't supposed to have anything on your record. I guess they don't care because they're so desperate for seasoned workers," added Wolfe.

FOX 61 reached out to UPS for a comment and a spokesman said:

"We run background checks of all candidates for employment, but in this case our screening process did not turn up any prior criminal history for this individual, who was hired to work as a "driver's helper" for the remaining days of the holiday shipping period. The individual has been terminated and we are cooperating fully with the authorities. We are also reviewing the screening process with the outside service we used for this particular background check."

UPS also said Suggs was a temporary holiday worker and was hired two days before the incident happened.

Neighbors said they are now nervous when it comes to ordering products online.

"Like oh my God. No one's ever robbed anything from this neighborhood and it ma keys me think I better start locking my car up a little more," said North Haven resident, Tony Brown.

Suggs has been charged with failure to appear and two counts of sixth degree larceny and was held on a 10-thousand dollar bond.

UPS also said Suggs has been terminated and they are now working on better ways to conduct their background checks.