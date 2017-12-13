× SAG Award nominees to be revealed

LOS ANGELES — Olivia Munn and Niecy Nash will announce the nominees for the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday.

The SAG Awards are a peer honor, with actors voting on the best film and television performances of the year.

If the Golden Globe nominations earlier this week are any indication, the casts of “Lady Bird,” “The Shape of Water” and “The Post” are poised for a good day.

Kristen Bell has signed on to be the show’s first-ever host.

“This has been a year in which assumptions have been challenged, stereotypes have been shattered, and precedents have been broken,” executive producer Kathy Connell announced in a statement last week. “We decided to capture the cultural mood by casting aside one of our own traditions, and we’re thrilled to have such a talented performer like Bell help us do so.”

The SAG Awards will be broadcast live simultaneously on TNT and TBS on January 21.