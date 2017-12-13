Sandy Hook victims honored in Wall of Remembrance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWTOWN -- In a quiet hallway in Newtown Municipal Center is a place to reflect and remember the 26 beautiful lives taken at Sandy Hook Elementary School five years ago.

The families that experienced immense loss on December 14, 2012 helped put together a temporary exhibit with pictures of their loved ones.

The display includes pictures of the victims with a note that reads in part, “The gallery is a small effort to say we remember and we will never forget."

First Selectman Daniel C. Rosenthal said in a statement, “A welcome message advises community and staff who pass through the halls of the Municipal Center to take a moment to be reflective, to recollect and remember in kindness and love those children and adults who died that day."

On December 14, all town offices, departments and agencies will be closed for a brief period of silence in honor and remembrance of the victims. It will take place Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Rosenthal said an interfaith service will be held at Trinity Church for the community at 7:00 p.m. A mass will be held at St. Rose Church at 7:30 p.m.

The pictures will stay on display at 3 Primrose Street until end of business Friday, December 15.

41.400970 -73.285200