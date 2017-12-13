Shots fired at suspect during brazen residential burglary in Tolland

TOLLAND — State Police say they are looking for a suspect and a car after shots were fired a home owner during a home burglary.

Police say around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday night, police responded to a residence on Peter Green Road in Tolland for a reported burglary.

The victim/homeowner arrived home to find a full-size, dark-colored pick-up truck parked in his driveway, backed up near the garage.

A white female suspect was seated in the passenger seat. The homeowner confronted the woman and asked her what she was doing there. She stated she and another man were lost and looking for directions from the victim’s neighbor.

While the victim was speaking to the woman, they heard a noise coming from behind him. He turned and found a middle-age white man running toward him with something in his hand. The victim feared for his safety so he pulled a handgun that he carries and fired at the suspect who was charging at him. The suspect got into the pick-up truck and fled the area. No injuries were reported. Police say the victim legally possessed the handgun.

The male suspect is described as a white man who was last seen wearing a work-type shirt with reflective markings. He had on a baseball-style cap, camouflage pants, and work boots. The suspect car may be a dark-color Dodge pick up, 4-door or extended cab with a large plastic barrel in the pick-up bed.

Troopers searched the property and the home for the suspects or additional suspects. The rear kitchen sliding glass door was found smashed in.

Detectives are investigating. Anyone who thinks they may have any information, or thinks they may know the ID of the suspects is asked to call Detective Hoague at 860-896-3236, Troop C 860-896-3200 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637.