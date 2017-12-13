Teacher resigns after outburst aimed at student goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PATERSON, NJ — A teacher is speaking out after a video of her threatening a student and calling him a racial slur went viral.

“I am very disappointed in myself for one,” Georgiana Jackson told WPIX. “I really should not have reacted in such a fashion. That was clearly out of frustration, and even anger to a certain degree.”

Jackson resigned from International High School Friday when the video of her went viral, prompting a Paterson School District Investigation.

“My behavior was very unbecoming,” Jackson said. “It’s not who I am as a person.”

Jackson explains her actions by describing the student she yells at as repeatedly disrespectful all school year. She said on the morning in question, he did not want to stand up stand up for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Jackson said the student then made a sexual comment toward her and a threat of his own— to have his people attack her outside.

Jackson said she tried to kick the student out of the classroom and called security, but he refused to leave.

School commissioner Emanuel Capers is calling for all staff and even students to be trained in de-escalation techniques.

Jackson, who taught special education and science, said she hopes she can one day find a second chance in education.