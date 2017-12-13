× Torrington woman arrested following animal cruelty investigation

TORRINGTON — Torrington Police say they have arrested Robin Betz, 61, of 163 Beechwood Ave, after a cruelty to animals investigation.

Police say that Torrington Regional Animal Control received a complaint about the care and wellbeing of several cats and dogs at Betz’s home.

The concerned tipster stated there were numerous cats in cages in the house as well as several cats loose in the residence with three dogs. The home was also reported to be very cluttered with items stacked in piles throughout the home with some rooms completely filled.

Animal control officers conducted an investigation over the course of several weeks, making several attempts to see the animals and make contact with Betz. She was uncooperative. Officers gathered information, interviewed witnesses, and secured a search and seizure warrant for the home.

On November 17th, Animal control officers and police detectives served the warrant at Betz’s home. The Fire Marshal and health officials were also present.

Officials removed 21 cats, 3 live dogs, and 3 dead dogs from the property. They said most of the animals were confined to cages and had food and water. Fathering the loose animals was difficult due to the hoarding situation.

Betz was arrested on December 8th and was charged with cruelty to animals and failure to provide rabies vaccinations. She was released on $10,000 bond and is set to appear in court on December 18th.