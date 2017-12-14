Early snow leads to sun Thursday; Cold temperatures for Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today, it's all about the chill. We've had wind chills into the single digits and teens all day, and that won't change much by tonight. The wind will die down a bit as the night goes on, but it's not going to warm up at all.

Thursday morning there may be a few snow showers as a weak system swings by to our south. The southern portions of the state may pick up 1 to 2 inches of snow, with a coating to an inch possible in the northern half of CT. During the rest of the day Thursday it'll be chilly and sunny with highs in the mid/upper 20s.

Friday looks chilly and quiet, with highs around 30 degrees and a decent amount of sunshine. There may be flurries on Friday night into Saturday morning, but no major accumulation is expected. Overall the weekend should remain quiet with temperatures "warming" into the mid 30s for highs.

Forecast:

Today: Snow early AM, with a coating to an inch or two, mainly across southern CT. Otherwise, turning sunny . High: Near 30

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures staying chilly. High: 27-32.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds with the chance for a few morning flurries or snow showers. Highs: 30-36.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.

