Remembering the Sandy Hook tragedy: An interview with retired State Police Lieutenant Paul Vance

NEWTOWN — As we observe the anniversary of the Sandy Hook tragedy, we hear from someone at the ground level on that fateful day 5 years ago.

When State Police Lieutenant Paul Vance arrived at Sandy Hook Elementary School, 20 children and 6 educators had been murdered. For Vance, the affable face of the Connecticut State Police, the country and the world looked to him to deliver the tragic news.

With 43 years as a member of the state police, the chilling chatter that came over the emergency frequency still echoes.

Lt. Vance sat down with Jimmy Altman to talk about his feelings of that day, and how he insists there have been rays of light since:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video