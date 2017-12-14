× SILVER ALERT: Suffield police looking for endangered, missing woman

SUFFIELD — Suffield Police say they are trying to find Kimberly (Mahoney) Saxton, 52 after she went missing on December 6th.

Police say Saxton’s car was left at her home.

Saxton is described as a white female, 52 years old, blonde hair. She is around 5’3″ tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

Anyone who has information regarding Kimberly or her whereabouts is encouraged to please contact Suffield Police at 860-668-3870.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.