This West Hartford phone app may be your key to the city!

WEST HARTFORD -- Wondering what's going on this weekend? Where should you go for brunch in West Hartford?

The WHSquared app may be the place to look.

The app, available in the Apple App store and on Google Play, connects you to the events happening in West Hartford.

Creator Jeff Lobianio told FOX61 the app is button based.

For example, if you're looking for a brunch spot, you hit the brunch button and it will list the places serving brunch and link you to the restaurants' websites.

Lovanio said he's received great feedback on the app so far, and he's looking forward to expanding into other communities.

He said his inspiration for creating the app was to cut down on the time it takes to figure out what's going on in the city of West Hartford.