Willimantic police: Man sexually assaulted girls

WILLIMANTIC — Willimantic police said they have arrested a man on a variety of sexual assault charges.

They said that after a 4-month investigation, Angel Rosario, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with risk of sexual injury to a minor, and first-degree sexual assault and fourth degree sexual assault involving three minors.

The victims were all juvenile girls and ranged in age of 7-14 years old, according to police. Rosario is currently being held on $200,000 bail and will be presented in Danielson Superior court Thursday.