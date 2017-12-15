City and businesses assisting those displaced by large Norwalk fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWALK -- Those left homeless in Norwalk by a massive Monday night fire, which is being billed as the largest residential displacement in 20 years in the city, are about to get a major boost from a very compassionate community.

All of the approximately 100 residents in Stonewood Condominiums' 54 units were displaced.

"Things are things and it's a new chapter in my life," said Katherine Gallagher, a 12-year resident.

She encountered the fire when she came home from a Monday evening meeting.

"I was coming up to my unit and a fireman came by and said get out. There's a fire," she said.

The city is hoping to help those displaced get on the road to recovery quickly. Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Norwalk Fire headquarters on Connecticut Avenue, there will be plenty of assistance.

"To help them find small loans, help them find ways that they can apply for funds," said Mayor Harry Rilling. "We're going to have the Salvation Army there. The Red Cross will be there."

The owner of one local business worked to canvass others to support the residents.

"We got a car wash that's donating $1,000," said Sky Mercede, owner of Forever Sweet Bakery, who added that Stop & Shop is giving the displaced residents goody bags with $25 gift cards inside.

For members of the public considering making a donation, Mayor Rilling suggests doing so with a gift card.

