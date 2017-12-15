Cold, evening snow showers Friday; Sunny with temps in the 30’s for Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We wrap up the work week with another dicey forecast involving a little bit of snow, and a lot of bad timing. Clear skies last night allowed the temperatures to plunge to the teens and even single digits in some areas – that before the light winds dropped the real feel to single digits for most.

Sunshine starts the day, but an impulse developing to the SW of us over the Appalachian mountain spine will explode, bringing snow mainly to Delaware and New Jersey , and clipping the Connecticut shoreline. For the second day in a row – the timing is awful, affecting the evening commute. Best chance for problems – along the shoreline again. While the totals aren’t impressive – just an inch or two, it’s enough for slippery spots this evening , so take it easy.

For the weekend, sunshine, and milder temps. Highs on Saturday reach the upper 30s, and mid 30s for Sunday, as another chance for snow and rain Sunday night. Early next week? A mild start, with temps in the 40s.TODAY : Sun to clouds to snow showers by the evening commute. Highs : Low 30s.

TONIGHT : Snow ends early. Lows : Low 20s.

SATURDAY : Sunshine. Highs : Upper 30s.

SUNDAY : Sun to clouds. Rain/Snow overnight. Highs : Mid 30s

