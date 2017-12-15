× CREC teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student

HARTFORD — A Capitol Region Education Council teacher was placed on leave after allegations surfaced that she had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

CREC administrators were notified on Wednesday, December 13, that a Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts instructor was acting improperly with an underage student at one of the Colt Gateway campus schools.

Council officials immediately contacted both police and the Department of Children and Families, before placing the teacher on administrative leave.

The teacher has not been identified at this time.

The CREC is cooperating with authorities as they conduct their investigation.

41.754421 -72.662935