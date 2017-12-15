Drivers react to third round of snow in Connecticut this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILFORD -- Another round of snow hit Connecticut Friday night and some areas were hit harder than others.

Milford saw heavy snow for several hours throughout the evening and it came to an end shortly before 9:30 p.m.

The slippery conditions and car accidents during rush hour caused some bumper to bumper traffic.

However, weather like this does not stop some people from going out. Marco Zambianchi is from Wright, New York and he was at a rest stop in Milford to fill up his tank as he made his weekly ski trip to the Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont.

"I mean, we love the snow. That's why we go skiing. It's a bit of a pain when we ski, when it snows when you're driving but for the rest, it is nice," said Zambianchi of New York.

While the snow did cause a few minor car accidents, Zambianchi said driving slow is the way to go. "We've been driving more or less 40 miles per hour constantly, and there's been no accidents so as long as it stays like this, it's okay."

Also at the rest stop was Paul Sweet, a Madison resident who just cannot get enough of the snow. "I hope it snows like crazy! I love it!"

Close to when the snow began to arrive, snow plow trucks were on standby. They were parked on the side of the highway and as soon as it started to pick up, they hit the ground running.

"They're not terribly bad. You just have to drive slowly and take your time, that's all," added Sweet.

Milford, along with other towns throughout the state got approximately one to two inches and while it is not a big amount, it was still important for drivers to take it easy when the roads were slick.