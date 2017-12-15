Foodie Friday: 121 Restaurant

OXFORD — Lunch or dinner with a view is the order of the day at 121 Restaurant.

Located at the Oxford Airport, this cozy joint has been serving up more than just creative American cuisine.

“A real hidden gem,” said Dave S. in a Facebook review. “Fantastic pizza and if your into aviation, best seat in the house.”

Perched atop a hill and along the runway, owner Michele Savino and her team offer spectacular sights and a menu filled with goodness like homemade pizza in a brick oven or the restaurant’s staple dish, Rigatoni and Sausage and seemingly everything in between.

Watching private jets take-off and land while enjoying dishes made by Executive Chef Tim Quartuccio that also include the Mile-High burger. Two 10 ounce burgers, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion piled on an awesome bun. It is epic.

The setting is just as good as the food with airplane flare. Enjoy an adult beverage or a milkshake, have a business meeting or a date or enjoy an evening out the the family, this joint appeals to everyone.

Foodie Friday is ready for take off, first-class style, who is going to join us this tasty ride?

