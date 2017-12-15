Let it slide; Powder Ridge ski season starts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEFIELD -- Dropping temperatures have raised spirits at Powder Ridge, where skiers and snowboarders have hit the trails early this season.

For the first time in five years, the lifts at Powder Ridge are spinning a bit early; a welcome sight for Powder Ridge CEO Sean Hayes.

"Christmas break represents about 25 percent of the year for us, so to open early for the holiday break is incredible," said Hayes.

Tom Loring, the training center director at Powder Ridge, added that natural snow helps to get skiers to the slopes. "There's no better advertising than natural snowfall," he said.

Mohawk Mountain in Cornwall is also open to skiers and snowboarders. Ski Sundown reports they will begin to welcome skiers on December 21st.

