Mystic Aquarium to benefit Connecticut SNAP households

MYSTIC — Governor Malloy announced a partnership with Mystic Aquarium that will allow Connecticut SNAP benefit households to recieve complimentary admission to enjoy the aquarium.

The aquarium is focused on engaging communities throughout Connecticut in ocean conservation and is trying to reach thsoe communities that currently may not be able to enjoy a visit.

“Mystic Aquarium is deeply committed to community. We appreciate this partnership with the Governor and State of Connecticut to provide more equitable access to the wonderful resources of the Aquarium for all residents,” said Dr. Stephen M. Coan, Mystic Aquarium’s President and CEO. “This is wonderful time of the year to visit the Aquarium.”

Effective immediately and running through the end of next year, December 31, 2018, Connecticut SNAP EBT card holders will simply show their EBT card and valid, matching personal identification to receive free admission for themselves and up to four (4) guests. Additionally, card holders may purchase tickets for $5 each for up to three (3) additional guests in their party at the time of the visit. All children in the party under the age of five (5) will be admitted free of charge.

At Mystic Aquarium education is at the heart of a stated mission to inspire others to care for and protect the ocean planet. This program is another means for Mystic Aquarium to connect children and families to nature in meaningful and engaging ways with the fundamental goal of educating and inspiring future generations of stewards.