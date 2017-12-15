SpaceX to launch Space Station resupply rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL — SpaceX says they will be launching a Falcon 9 rocket, taking with it a Dragon spacecraft to a low-earth orbit to deliver critical cargo to and from the International Space Station for NASA.

SpaceX is targeting launch of its thirteenth Commercial Resupply Services mission (CRS-13) from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. The instantaneous launch window is on Friday, December 15 at 10:36 a.m. EST, or 15:36 UTC. Dragon will separate from Falcon 9’s second stage about 10 minutes after liftoff and attach to the space station on Sunday, December 17.

Both Falcon 9 and the Dragon spacecraft for the CRS-13 mission are flight-proven. Falcon 9’s first stage previously supported the CRS-11 mission in June 2017 and the Dragon spacecraft previously supported the CRS-6 mission in April 2015. Following stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage will attempt to land at SpaceX’s Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.