Think Pink games at Wolcott High helps raise awareness of Breast Cancer

Story by

Erika Korbusieski

Damon Diogostine

Mason Erdely

Melissa Zembrzuski

WOLCOTT --The Wolcott High School Think Pink games happen every year for various sports including football, volleyball, cross country, and boys and girls soccer.

They support the fight against breast cancer and are a good way to get the student body and community involved for a good cause. The players during these games work hard and play hard to fight this battle and everyone cheers the Wolcott Eagles on.

We have additional fundraisers including bake sales, pink ribbons, tattoos and think pink shirts are for sale. Wolcott High School supports Breast Cancer Awareness and the fight to end this battle! The interviewer and interviewees in this video care greatly about this cause along with the sports teams being part of this time.

Wolcott High School soars high and supports the fight greatly!

