× Two teens arrested in police-involved shooting of carjacking suspects

NEW BRITAIN – Police have arrested two teenagers wounded by police gunfire during a carjacking arrest last night.

Connecticut State Police say 18-year old Noah Young of Bloomfield has been charged with Illegal Possession of Narcotics, Possession with Intent to Sell, and Risk of Injury to a child.

They also say a 15 year old juvenile male was issued a Juvenile Summons for Carrying Weapons in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Pistol without a Permit, and Possession of Narcotics.

The arrests stem from a police shooting in New Britain Thursday night when New Britain Police attempted to stop a car suspected in several violent carjackings and robberies. Police say the driver drove the car towards the officers, and they fired their weapons killing one. Young was grazed by a bullet. He’s being held on a $100,000 surety bond and will be arraigned this afternoon.

FOX61 News will have live reports on this developing story beginning at 4pm.