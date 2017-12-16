× East Haven Police arrest woman for stealing cancer donation jar

EAST HAVEN — Police say they have arrested a New Haven women for stealing a cancer donation jar from a local package store.

On November 16th, police were called to East Haven Discount Wine and Liquors, where a donation jar intended to raise money for cancer research was missing. Surveillance video showed a woman in a grey hoodie and sunglasses enter and look around the store before grabbing the jar and leaving.

Police say that immediately after releasing the surveillance video and still photos of the theft to the media, "tips came pouring in." They developed 37-year old Nicole Bova as a suspect. When police contacted her, she admitted to the theft and cooperated with the rest of the investigation. When an arrest warrant was issued, Bova turned herself in. She is charged with Larceny in the Sixth Degree and released on a $500.00 bond.

In announcing the arrest, East Haven Police Lieutenant Joseph Mungo said:

"This theft occurred during the time of year where people tend to feel the most generous. We do not want this incident to discourage people from donating to important causes like this in the future. We want to thank the community for their help in identifying the person responsible for this theft."

Bova is scheduled to appear in court on 12/29/2017.