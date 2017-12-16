× Hamden officer struck by elderly driver while directing traffic

HAMDEN — An officer was struck while directing traffic Friday afternoon.

Hamden police responded to the intersection of Mix Avenue and Benham Street at about 3:30 p.m. for a reported traffic light malfunction. Officers intervened at the scene to control the flow of traffic.

About an hour later, a 79-year-old Woodbridge resident struck one of the Hamden officers. His head struck the vehicle and pavement.

EMS were called to the scene and the officer was transported by ambulance to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment of a concussion and other various head, back and neck injuries.

The Hamden Police Department Traffic Division is conducting the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at (203) 230-4036.

Police encourage motorists to adhere to the following rules when an officer is directing traffic:

Reduce speed to a reasonable level that’s below the posted speed limit.

Move over at least one lane, if safe enough to do so.

If unsure how to proceed, wait inside your vehicle until the officer approaches you.