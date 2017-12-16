× Rescue underway for snowmobile operator who fell through ice in Griswold

GRISWOLD — Rescue teams are searching for a snowmobile operator who went missing Saturday afternoon.

State Police dispatchers were alerted after one snowmobile disappeared from a riding party just after 6 p.m. State Police, Taftville Fire and Yantic dive teams responded to Patchaug Pond, off Route 138 in Griswold, to begin searching the area.

Officials suspect the snowmobile was riding across the pond when the ice eventually collapsed under the vehicle’s weight, causing the victim to fall into the frigid waters.

Troop E responded to Patchaug Pond, off of Route 138 in Griswold, beginning search efforts in the area a short time later.

Stay with FOX 61 as we provide updates to this story.

41.565222 -71.909011